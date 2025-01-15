Bulls vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 15 Published 6:16 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The Chicago Bulls (18-22) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (20-19) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Bulls 120 – Hawks 118

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 1.5)

Bulls (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-2.7)

Bulls (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (244.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 238.0

The Bulls have had more success against the spread than the Hawks this year, putting up an ATS record of 20-20-0, as opposed to the 16-23-0 mark of the Hawks.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 52.2% of the time. That’s more often than Chicago covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2024-25, Chicago does it in fewer games (47.5% of the time) than Atlanta (66.7%).

The Bulls have a .600 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-4) this season while the Hawks have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (12-12).

Bulls Performance Insights

Because of the Bulls’ defensive struggles this season, ranking second-worst in the NBA with 120.8 points allowed per game, they’ve been forced to count on their offense, which ranks fourth-best in the league posting 118.1 points per game.

Chicago, who ranks seventh in the league with 45.6 rebounds per game, is allowing 47 rebounds per contest, which is second-worst in the NBA.

The Bulls have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are delivering 29.5 per game (third-best in NBA).

Chicago ranks 20th in the NBA at 14.4 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.8 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Bulls have been shining when it comes to three-point shooting this year, ranking second-best in the NBA in three-pointers per game (16.4) and fifth-best in three-point percentage (37.6%).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are sixth in the league on offense (117.4 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (119.8 points conceded).

With 45.4 rebounds per game and 44.4 rebounds conceded, Atlanta is eighth and 19th in the league, respectively.

The Hawks are second-best in the NBA in assists (29.7 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 24th in the NBA in turnovers committed (15.2 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (16).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.2). They are 18th in 3-point percentage at 35.6%.

