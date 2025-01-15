How to Pick the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 16 Published 12:36 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

If you’re looking for best bets for the Nashville Predators’ upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, then you’ve found the right spot. Read on, as we offer our picks and projections for this showdown.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.8 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Thursday’s total (5.5 goals) 18 times this season.

There have been 25 Chicago games with more than 5.5 goals this season.

The Predators score 2.47 goals per game, compared to the Blackhawks’ average of 2.55, adding up to 0.5 fewer goals than this contest’s over/under of 5.5.

The 6.6 goals per game these two teams are giving up on average are 1.1 more than the total for this contest.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -263

In the 24 times this season the Predators have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 10-14 in those games.

Nashville has not played with moneyline odds of -263 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Predators have a 72.5% chance to win.

Blackhawks Moneyline: +215

In 41 games as the moneyline underdog, Chicago has pulled off the upset 13 times.

The Blackhawks have won two games with moneyline odds of +215 or longer (in 10 such games).

Chicago’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 31.7% to win this contest.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Chicago 2

Predators Points Leaders

With 12 goals and 25 assists this season, Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s top contributors (37 points).

Jonathan Marchessault has 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

Nashville’s scoring effort is aided by Roman Josi’s 32 points. He’s contributed 21 assists.

Across 33 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 9-18-6. During those games, he’s allowed 89 goals while recording 822 saves.

Blackhawks Points Leaders

Chicago’s Connor Bedard has collected 27 assists and 12 goals in 44 games, good for 39 points.

Teuvo Teravainen is a top contributor for Chicago, with 31 total points this season. He has netted 10 goals and provided 21 assists in 44 games.

Ryan Donato has 13 goals and 11 assists for Nashville.

Chicago’s Petr Mrazek is 8-16-1 this season, collecting 659 saves and allowing 79 goals (3.2 goals against average) with an .893 save percentage (50th in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/7/2025 Jets L 5-2 Away +133 1/11/2025 Capitals L 4-1 Home -143 1/14/2025 Golden Knights W 5-3 Home +112 1/16/2025 Blackhawks – Home -263 1/18/2025 Wild – Home – 1/21/2025 Sharks – Home – 1/23/2025 Sharks – Away –

Blackhawks’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/10/2025 Red Wings L 5-3 Away +152 1/11/2025 Oilers L 4-3 Home +318 1/13/2025 Flames L 5-2 Home +135 1/16/2025 Predators – Away +215 1/18/2025 Golden Knights – Home – 1/20/2025 Hurricanes – Home – 1/24/2025 Lightning – Home –

Nashville vs. Chicago Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

