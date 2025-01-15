How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 15 Published 9:17 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Wednesday’s college basketball schedule includes three games featuring SEC teams on the court. Among those contests is the Georgia Bulldogs playing the Tennessee Volunteers.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s SEC Games

South Carolina Gamecocks at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Longhorns at Oklahoma Sooners

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id: