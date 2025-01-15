How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream – January 15 Published 9:17 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (15-1, 2-1 SEC) will host the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) after victories in 11 home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream:

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Tennessee is 13-0 when it shoots better than 38.6% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 43rd.

The Volunteers record 77.1 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 64.3 the Bulldogs allow.

When Tennessee puts up more than 64.3 points, it is 14-0.

Georgia Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 48.4% from the field, 12.6% higher than the 35.8% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.

Georgia is 14-1 when it shoots higher than 35.8% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 53rd.

The Bulldogs average 22.0 more points per game (79.9) than the Volunteers allow (57.9).

Georgia is 13-1 when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Tennessee has performed better at home this season, scoring 84.2 points per game, compared to 65.0 per game when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Volunteers are allowing 10.2 fewer points per game (55.3) than away from home (65.5).

Tennessee is sinking 8.7 treys per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.2 more threes and 2.3% points better than it is averaging on the road (7.5 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

In 2023-24, Georgia scored 1.3 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (76.6).

The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (72.4 per game) than away (77.4) last season.

At home, Georgia sunk 7.6 triples per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.8). Georgia’s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.5%) than on the road (35.5%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/4/2025 Arkansas W 76-52 Thompson-Boling Arena 1/7/2025 @ Florida L 73-43 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center 1/11/2025 @ Texas W 74-70 Moody Center 1/15/2025 Georgia Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Memorial Gymnasium 1/21/2025 Mississippi State Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 1/4/2025 @ Ole Miss L 63-51 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 1/7/2025 Kentucky W 82-69 Stegeman Coliseum 1/11/2025 Oklahoma W 72-62 Stegeman Coliseum 1/15/2025 @ Tennessee Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Thompson-Boling Arena 1/18/2025 Auburn Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Stegeman Coliseum 1/22/2025 @ Arkansas – Bud Walton Arena

