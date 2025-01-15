How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream – January 15

The No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (15-1, 2-1 SEC) will host the No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) after victories in 11 home games in a row. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Tennessee vs. Georgia Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Tennessee is 13-0 when it shoots better than 38.6% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 32nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 43rd.
  • The Volunteers record 77.1 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 64.3 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When Tennessee puts up more than 64.3 points, it is 14-0.

Georgia Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs are shooting 48.4% from the field, 12.6% higher than the 35.8% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
  • Georgia is 14-1 when it shoots higher than 35.8% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the 43rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 53rd.
  • The Bulldogs average 22.0 more points per game (79.9) than the Volunteers allow (57.9).
  • Georgia is 13-1 when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Tennessee has performed better at home this season, scoring 84.2 points per game, compared to 65.0 per game when playing on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Volunteers are allowing 10.2 fewer points per game (55.3) than away from home (65.5).
  • Tennessee is sinking 8.7 treys per game with a 33.9% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.2 more threes and 2.3% points better than it is averaging on the road (7.5 threes per game, 31.6% three-point percentage).

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • In 2023-24, Georgia scored 1.3 fewer points per game at home (75.3) than on the road (76.6).
  • The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (72.4 per game) than away (77.4) last season.
  • At home, Georgia sunk 7.6 triples per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.8). Georgia’s 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.5%) than on the road (35.5%) as well.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/4/2025 Arkansas W 76-52 Thompson-Boling Arena
1/7/2025 @ Florida L 73-43 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
1/11/2025 @ Texas W 74-70 Moody Center
1/15/2025 Georgia Thompson-Boling Arena
1/18/2025 @ Vanderbilt Memorial Gymnasium
1/21/2025 Mississippi State Thompson-Boling Arena

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/4/2025 @ Ole Miss L 63-51 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
1/7/2025 Kentucky W 82-69 Stegeman Coliseum
1/11/2025 Oklahoma W 72-62 Stegeman Coliseum
1/15/2025 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
1/18/2025 Auburn Stegeman Coliseum
1/22/2025 @ Arkansas Bud Walton Arena

