How to Watch the Bulls vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 15 Published 4:46 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The Chicago Bulls (18-22) play the Atlanta Hawks (20-19) on January 15, 2025. The matchup airs on CHSN and FDSSE.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE

CHSN, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls make 47% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (47.8%).

Chicago is 10-9 when it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at seventh.

The 118.1 points per game the Bulls put up are just 1.7 fewer points than the Hawks give up (119.8).

Chicago has a 12-6 record when putting up more than 119.8 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks are shooting 46.4% from the field, one% lower than the 47.4% the Bulls’ opponents have shot this season.

Atlanta has put together a 13-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Hawks are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 24th.

The Hawks put up an average of 117.4 points per game, only 3.4 fewer points than the 120.8 the Bulls give up.

Atlanta has put together an 11-3 record in games it scores more than 120.8 points.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bulls have played worse at home this year, averaging 116.5 points per game, compared to 119.8 per game when playing on the road.

In 2024-25, Chicago is ceding 119.7 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 122.

When playing at home, the Bulls are draining 0.6 fewer three-pointers per game (16.1) than on the road (16.7). They also sport a worse three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to away from home (38.6%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks average 119.6 points per game, 4.1 more than away (115.5). On defense they give up 120.4 points per game at home, 1.2 more than on the road (119.2).

In 2024-25 Atlanta is conceding 1.2 more points per game at home (120.4) than away (119.2).

This season the Hawks are picking up fewer assists at home (29.4 per game) than on the road (30).

Bulls Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Adama Sanogo Questionable Knee Torrey Craig Questionable Leg Ayo Dosunmu Questionable Achilles

Hawks Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Kobe Bufkin Out For Season Shoulder Jalen Johnson Questionable Shoulder Cody Zeller Questionable Personal De’Andre Hunter Questionable Foot Larry Nance Jr. Out Hand

