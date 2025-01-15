How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 16

Published 8:19 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 16

The Gonzaga Bulldogs versus the Oregon State Beavers is one of three games on Thursday’s college basketball slate that includes a ranked team in play.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 18 Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls

No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Oregon State Beavers

  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

id:

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on TV or Streaming Live - January 16

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on TV or Streaming Live – January 16

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, January 16

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 16

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 15

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 15

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream - January 15

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream – January 15

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup