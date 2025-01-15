How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, January 16 Published 8:19 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The Gonzaga Bulldogs versus the Oregon State Beavers is one of three games on Thursday’s college basketball slate that includes a ranked team in play.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 20 Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

No. 18 Memphis Tigers at Temple Owls

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Oregon State Beavers

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

