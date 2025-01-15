How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 15
Published 12:14 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025
There are six games featuring a ranked team on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 10 Houston Cougars
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers at Washington Huskies
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 Utah State Aggies at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
