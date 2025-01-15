How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Wednesday, January 15

Published 12:14 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Wednesday, January 15

There are six games featuring a ranked team on Wednesday’s college basketball schedule.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones

Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 12 Michigan State Spartans

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers

West Virginia Mountaineers at No. 10 Houston Cougars

No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers at Washington Huskies

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Big Ten Network
  Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Utah State Aggies at UNLV Rebels

  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

