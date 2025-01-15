January 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options
Published 12:12 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025
The games in a Wednesday NHL schedule that shouldn’t be missed include the Edmonton Oilers squaring off against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.
If you are searching for how to watch today’s NHL play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.
How to Watch January 15 NHL Games
|Matchup
|Puck Drop
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Carolina Hurricanes @ Buffalo Sabres
|6 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
|Edmonton Oilers @ Minnesota Wild
|8:30 p.m. ET
|TNT
|Max
Regional restrictions may apply.
