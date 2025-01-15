January 15 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 12:12 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The games in a Wednesday NHL schedule that shouldn’t be missed include the Edmonton Oilers squaring off against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center.

If you are searching for how to watch today’s NHL play, we have you covered. Check out the links below.

How to Watch January 15 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Carolina Hurricanes @ Buffalo Sabres 6 p.m. ET TNT Max Edmonton Oilers @ Minnesota Wild 8:30 p.m. ET TNT Max

Regional restrictions may apply.

