Loving wins Tennessee Book Award for poetry Published 12:26 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) alumnus Denton Loving is the winner of the first-ever Tennessee Book Award in the poetry category for his collection, Tamp (Mercer University Press). The award, established by Humanities Tennessee in collaboration with the Tennessee State Library and Archives, honors excellence in Tennessee literature and showcases the state’s outstanding literary talent.

Loving, who lives on a farm in Speedwell, Tennessee, near the historic Cumberland Gap, was recognized for his collection of compelling poetry rooted in the landscapes and experiences of Appalachia. Loving’s work in Tamp centers on the bond between father and son, even after death, especially through humanity’s connection to nature and the intricate details of rural life. He is also the author of Crimes Against Birds (Main Street Rag) and editor of Seeking Its Own Level: Writings About Water (MotesBooks). A new collection of poetry, Feller, is forthcoming from Mercer University Press in Fall 2025. His poetry has been praised for its lyrical precision and emotional resonance.

“I began writing the poems in Tamp during my father’s long illness and then continued after his death as a means to work through my grief,” Loving said. “The poems were so personal, I never expected them to connect with so many people. But it has been a joy to hear from so many readers who’ve told me that this book has helped them. I’m grateful for this recognition of my work and for the creation of this award to celebrate the rich literature in our state.”

Loving has made contributions to the literary and academic communities as a writer, editor, and educator. A 1996 graduate of LMU, Loving served the University in its Office of University Advancement until 2015. During that time, he also worked to establish LMU’s Mountain Heritage Literary Festival, which he co-directed for over a decade. He holds a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Creative Writing from Bennington College and has an extensive background in public relations, marketing, and journalism. His work spans poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, and literary reviews. In addition to his writing, he is an editor at EastOver Press and its literary journal Cutleaf. Loving’s enduring connection to LMU and his dedication to the literary arts exemplify the University’s mission of fostering creativity and lifelong learning. He was inducted into the LMU Literary Hall of Fame.

The Tennessee Book Awards, launched by Humanities Tennessee, are designed to highlight the contributions of the state’s writers to its cultural and literary heritage. Awards were given in three categories: fiction, non-fiction, and poetry. Winners received a $2,500 prize and were honored during a special session at the Southern Festival of Books on October 27, 2024, held at the Tennessee State Library and Archives in Nashville.

“Tennessee is rich with literary talent, and we have dreamed for years of establishing a statewide award to honor our best writers,” said Tim Henderson, executive director of Humanities Tennessee. “We are proud to recognize these incredibly talented individuals for their contributions to the cultural life of the state.”

Loving’s poetry stood out among submissions reviewed by a statewide panel of teachers, librarians, and Humanities Tennessee staff. A distinguished panel of authors, including Haitian-American novelist Edwidge Danticat, journalist and editor John Jeremiah Sullivan, and acclaimed poet George Ella Lyon, selected the final winners.

Loving’s achievement exemplifies LMU’s mission to inspire its students and alumni to pursue excellence in their fields while remaining deeply connected to their communities. His success highlights the enduring impact of the arts and humanities in shaping culture and understanding.

For more information on Loving and his award-winning work visit https://dentonloving.com.