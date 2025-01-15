NBA Best Bets: Bulls vs. Hawks Picks for January 15 Published 4:33 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The Chicago Bulls (18-22) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (20-19) as only 1.5-point favorites on Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET on CHSN and FDSSE.

Want to make an informed wager on Wednesday’s game? Check out the best bets available for this matchup (based on our computer predictions) right here.

Bulls vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: CHSN and FDSSE

Bulls vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 1.5)

Chicago is 20-20-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has 16 wins in 39 games against the spread this season.

The Bulls’ ATS record as 1.5-point favorites or more is 5-5.

As 1.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks are 12-11 against the spread.

Pick OU:

Under (244.5)





The Bulls’ 40 games this season have gone over this contest’s total of 244.5 points 15 times.

The Hawks have played 12 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 244.5 points.

Chicago’s contests this year have an average total of 236.3, 8.2 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

Atlanta’s matchups this season have a 234.7-point average over/under, 9.8 fewer points than this game’s total.

The Bulls are the fifth-highest scoring team in the league this year. The Hawks have scored the 10th-most points.

The Hawks have surrendered the 26th-fewest points in NBA play this season, while the Bulls have given up the 30th-fewest.

Moneyline Pick: Bulls (-130)

The Bulls have been favorites in 10 games this season and won six (60%) of those contests.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, Chicago has won five of its nine games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win 10 times in 21 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Bulls, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

