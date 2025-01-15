NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 16
Published 10:18 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025
Today’s NBA slate features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons.
Explore our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 16
Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Suns -10.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 6.2 points)
- Total: 233.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: MNMT2 and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Pistons -2.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.9 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Thunder -2.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 5.9 points)
- Total: 232.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Clippers -5.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 5.1 points)
- Total: 220.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (221.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Kings -3.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 1.9 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX
