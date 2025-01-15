NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 16 Published 10:18 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Today’s NBA slate features plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons.

Explore our odds analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games today.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 16

Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns

Spread: Suns -10.5

Suns -10.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 6.2 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 6.2 points) Total: 233.5 points

233.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.7 total projected points)

Over (228.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: MNMT2 and AZFamily

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Pistons -2.5

Pistons -2.5 Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 1.9 points)

Pistons (Projected to win by 1.9 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.1 total projected points)

Over (228.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSIN

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Thunder -2.5

Thunder -2.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 5.9 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 5.9 points) Total: 232.5 points

232.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.1 total projected points)

Over (226.1 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Clippers -5.5

Clippers -5.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 5.1 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 5.1 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.1 total projected points)

Over (221.1 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, and FDSSC

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets

Spread: Kings -3.5

Kings -3.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 1.9 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 1.9 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.3 total projected points)

Over (225.3 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV Channel: TNT, truTV, and MAX

