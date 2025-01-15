Rogersville man arrested after setting up rendezvous with minors Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

A Rogersville man has been charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor by electronic means after setting up a meeting with two female juveniles at the Tazewell Motor Lodge.

Claiborne County Detective Niki McGeorge states in the citation that on Thursday, January 2, 2025, Claiborne County Dispatch received a call in regard to two female juveniles in electronic contact with an adult male waiting on them to show up at an agreed upon location to have sexual intercourse, according to a report from WRIL.

According to the citation, the investigation determined that the juveniles had recorded telephone conversations with the man, identified as 86-year-old Wiley Ralph Cornett of Rogersville Tennessee, and that he knew their ages and wanted to have sex with them.

The juveniles stated that Cornett would be sitting in the parking lot of the Tazewell Motor Lodge waiting on them in a specific vehicle.

Deputies and detectives arrived at the location finding Cornett in the described vehicle. Cornett stated he was waiting on a woman and gave a false name used by one of the juveniles. He admitted the person was “going to give him sex.”

Wiley Cornett was then arrested and taken to the Claiborne county Jail where he was charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor by electronic means. Seized during his arrest was his cellphone, GPS, and a camera recording device.

Also assisting in this investigation was Tazewell Police Officer Hunter Holt, CC Deputy Cindy Taylor and CC Deputy Trevor Seals.