Sheriff’s Dept. conducting death investigation after camper fire

Published 12:28 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

By Staff Reports

Springdale and TNT Fire departments were called to a reported camper fire Thursday night (Jan. 9) a short time after 8:30 p.m. When they arrived at the Mabetown Road address near Tazewell, the camper was fully engulfed.
WRIL reports the caller told dispatch that someone may be inside the structure and once the fire was extinguished, the body of an individual was found inside the camper.
Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks said the identity of the individual has yet to be determined. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Also responding to the scene was Claiborne County EMS, Claiborne County Rescue Squad and South Claiborne Fire Department.

