Tennessee vs. Kentucky Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, January 28 Published 4:03 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Tuesday’s SEC schedule includes the Tennessee Volunteers (15-1, 2-1 SEC) against the Kentucky Wildcats (14-3, 3-1 SEC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Kentucky 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Kentucky 77.1 Points For 88.7 57.9 Points Against 74.6 46.3% Field Goal % 48.5% 35.8% Opponent Field Goal % 41.6% 34.6% Three Point % 36.5% 24.8% Opponent Three Point % 28.0%

Tennessee’s Top Players

Chaz Lanier leads the Volunteers, scoring 19.0 points per game.

Tennessee is led in rebounding by Igor Milicic Jr.’s 8.6 rebounds per game and assists by Zakai Zeigler’s 7.6 assists per game.

Lanier is the top three-point shooter for the Volunteers, connecting on 3.7 per game.

Tennessee’s blocks leader is Felix Okpara, who records 1.5 per game. Jahmai Mashack leads the team averaging 2.1 steals a game.

Kentucky’s Top Players

Otega Oweh owns the Wildcats top spot in scoring with 15.4 points per game and also tacks on 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest.

The Kentucky leaders in rebounds and assists are Amari Williams (8.6 rebounds per game) and Lamont Butler (4.7 assists per game).

Koby Brea leads the Wildcats in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.9 made threes per game.

Kentucky’s Butler has the top spot on the team’s steals leaderboard with 1.9 per game and Williams is first in blocks with 1.5 per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Kentucky Schedule

