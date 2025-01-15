Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, January 16 Published 6:11 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025

The Thursday college basketball slate includes three games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Gonzaga Bulldogs playing the Oregon State Beavers. For picks against the spread, see the rest of this article below.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. No. 20 Michigan Wolverines

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan 78, Minnesota 66

Michigan 78, Minnesota 66 Projected Favorite: Michigan by 12.1 points

Michigan by 12.1 points Pick ATS: Michigan (-10.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Minnesota-Michigan spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Williams Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Temple Owls vs. No. 18 Memphis Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Memphis 80, Temple 71

Memphis 80, Temple 71 Projected Favorite: Memphis by 8.9 points

Memphis by 8.9 points Pick ATS: Memphis (-7.5)

Bet on the Temple-Memphis spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Liacouras Center

Liacouras Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 77, Oregon State 72

Gonzaga 77, Oregon State 72 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 5.3 points

Gonzaga by 5.3 points Pick ATS: Oregon State (+9.5)

Bet on the Oregon State-Gonzaga spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Location: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Gill Coliseum TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: