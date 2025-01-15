Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, January 16
Published 6:11 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2025
The Thursday college basketball slate includes three games featuring a ranked team on the court. Among those contests is the Gonzaga Bulldogs playing the Oregon State Beavers. For picks against the spread, see the rest of this article below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. No. 20 Michigan Wolverines
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 78, Minnesota 66
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 12.1 points
- Pick ATS: Michigan (-10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Williams Arena
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Temple Owls vs. No. 18 Memphis Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Memphis 80, Temple 71
- Projected Favorite: Memphis by 8.9 points
- Pick ATS: Memphis (-7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Liacouras Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oregon State Beavers vs. No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 77, Oregon State 72
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 5.3 points
- Pick ATS: Oregon State (+9.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Location: Corvallis, Oregon
- Venue: Gill Coliseum
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
