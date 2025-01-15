Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, January 15

Published 8:11 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025

By Data Skrive

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Wednesday, January 15

The Kansas Jayhawks versus the Iowa State Cyclones is one of six games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate that includes a ranked team in action. Looking for against-the-spread picks? You’ve come to the right place.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Iowa State 75, Kansas 71
  • Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 3.3 points
  • Pick ATS: Kansas (+5.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Iowa State-Kansas spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Ames, Iowa
  • Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Michigan State Spartans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Michigan State 81, Penn State 70
  • Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 10.2 points
  • Pick ATS: Penn State (+11.5)

Bet on the Michigan State-Penn State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Location: East Lansing, Michigan
  • Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Tennessee 74, Georgia 65
  • Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 9 points
  • Pick ATS: Georgia (+11.5)

Bet on the Tennessee-Georgia spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
  • TV Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Houston Cougars vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Houston 74, West Virginia 61
  • Projected Favorite: Houston by 13 points
  • Pick ATS: West Virginia (+17.5)

Bet on the Houston-West Virginia spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Fertitta Center
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Washington Huskies vs. No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Purdue 77, Washington 69
  • Projected Favorite: Purdue by 8 points
  • Pick ATS: Purdue (-7.5)

Bet on the Washington-Purdue spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UNLV Rebels vs. No. 22 Utah State Aggies

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Utah State 77, UNLV 70
  • Projected Favorite: Utah State by 7 points
  • Pick ATS: Utah State (-4.5)

Bet on the UNLV-Utah State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 11:00 PM ET
  • Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
  • Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id:

More Predictions

Bulls vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 15

Bulls vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 15

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 15

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 15

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, January 15

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Wednesday, January 15

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 15

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 15

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup