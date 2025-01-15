Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, January 15
Published 8:11 am Wednesday, January 15, 2025
The Kansas Jayhawks versus the Iowa State Cyclones is one of six games on Wednesday’s college basketball slate that includes a ranked team in action. Looking for against-the-spread picks? You’ve come to the right place.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones vs. No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Iowa State 75, Kansas 71
- Projected Favorite: Iowa State by 3.3 points
- Pick ATS: Kansas (+5.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Ames, Iowa
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12 Michigan State Spartans vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan State 81, Penn State 70
- Projected Favorite: Michigan State by 10.2 points
- Pick ATS: Penn State (+11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 74, Georgia 65
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 9 points
- Pick ATS: Georgia (+11.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 Houston Cougars vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 74, West Virginia 61
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 13 points
- Pick ATS: West Virginia (+17.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Washington Huskies vs. No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Purdue 77, Washington 69
- Projected Favorite: Purdue by 8 points
- Pick ATS: Purdue (-7.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
UNLV Rebels vs. No. 22 Utah State Aggies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Utah State 77, UNLV 70
- Projected Favorite: Utah State by 7 points
- Pick ATS: Utah State (-4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
