Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, January 17
Published 3:23 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025
Friday’s college basketball lineup has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the VCU Rams and the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks, and you’ll find our best bets against the spread for seven games here.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Saint Joseph’s (PA) +2.5 vs. VCU
- Matchup: VCU Rams at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: Saint Joseph’s (PA) by 0.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: VCU (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Boise State +3.5 vs. New Mexico
- Matchup: Boise State Broncos at New Mexico Lobos
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: New Mexico by 1.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: New Mexico (-3.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Akron -2.5 vs. Ohio
- Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Akron Zips
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: Akron by 3.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Akron (-2.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Robert Morris -4.5 vs. Green Bay
- Matchup: Robert Morris Colonials at Green Bay Phoenix
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: Robert Morris by 5.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Robert Morris (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: DePaul +8.5 vs. Georgetown
- Matchup: DePaul Blue Demons at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: Georgetown by 7.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgetown (-8.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Email newsletter signup
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: Providence +7.5 vs. Villanova
- Matchup: Providence Friars at Villanova Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: Villanova by 6.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Villanova (-7.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Ohio State -7.5 vs. Indiana
- Matchup: Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: January 17
- Computer Projection: Ohio State by 7.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio State (-7.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: