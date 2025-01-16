Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

By Data Skrive

Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - January 16

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props against the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • Skjei’s plus-minus is -5, in 21:33 per game on the ice.
  • Skjei has 12 points overall, having at least one point in 10 different games.
  • On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and two assists.
  • Skjei’s shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages two shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 33 opportunities).
  • Through 43 games, he has 12 points, with two multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • The Blackhawks have given up 152 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.
  • With a goal differential of -40, the team is 32nd in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
43 Games 1
12 Points 1
3 Goals 1
9 Assists 0

