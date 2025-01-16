Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16
Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props against the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- Skjei’s plus-minus is -5, in 21:33 per game on the ice.
- Skjei has 12 points overall, having at least one point in 10 different games.
- On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Skjei’s shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages two shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 33 opportunities).
- Through 43 games, he has 12 points, with two multi-point games.
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- The Blackhawks have given up 152 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -40, the team is 32nd in the league.
- The Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|43
|Games
|1
|12
|Points
|1
|3
|Goals
|1
|9
|Assists
|0
id: