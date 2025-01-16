Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16 Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to wager on Skjei’s props against the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +155, Under: -204) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +220, Under: -300)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

Skjei’s plus-minus is -5, in 21:33 per game on the ice.

Skjei has 12 points overall, having at least one point in 10 different games.

On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Skjei’s shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages two shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in eight games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 33 opportunities).

Through 43 games, he has 12 points, with two multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks have given up 152 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.

With a goal differential of -40, the team is 32nd in the league.

The Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 43 Games 1 12 Points 1 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

