Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on January 16

Published 5:39 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
You should watch Filip Forsberg and Connor Bedard in particular on Thursday, when the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-253)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|43
|12
|25
|37
|Jonathan Marchessault
|43
|14
|18
|32
|Roman Josi
|39
|8
|21
|29
|Steven Stamkos
|43
|14
|14
|28
|Ryan O’Reilly
|40
|13
|13
|26
|Blackhawks Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Connor Bedard
|44
|12
|27
|39
|Teuvo Teravainen
|44
|10
|21
|31
|Ryan Donato
|42
|13
|11
|24
|Taylor Hall
|43
|8
|14
|22
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|44
|14
|8
|22
Predators vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison
- The Predators offense’s 106 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- On defense, Nashville has conceded 135 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league play.
- The Predators are 20th in the league with a 19.67% power-play conversion rate this season.
- The Blackhawks have the NHL’s 29th-ranked scoring offense (112 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- Chicago’s 152 total goals given up (3.4 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- The Blackhawks have a 23.36% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 11 percentage.
