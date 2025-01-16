Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on January 16

Published 5:39 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

By Data Skrive

Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Chicago Blackhawks on January 16

You should watch Filip Forsberg and Connor Bedard in particular on Thursday, when the Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET.

Purchase tickets for this game at StubHub!

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Information

Email newsletter signup

Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Filip Forsberg 43 12 25 37
Jonathan Marchessault 43 14 18 32
Roman Josi 39 8 21 29
Steven Stamkos 43 14 14 28
Ryan O’Reilly 40 13 13 26
Blackhawks Leaders Games Goals Assists Points
Connor Bedard 44 12 27 39
Teuvo Teravainen 44 10 21 31
Ryan Donato 42 13 11 24
Taylor Hall 43 8 14 22
Tyler Bertuzzi 44 14 8 22

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Stat Comparison

  • The Predators offense’s 106 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
  • On defense, Nashville has conceded 135 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 18th in league play.
  • The Predators are 20th in the league with a 19.67% power-play conversion rate this season.
  • The Blackhawks have the NHL’s 29th-ranked scoring offense (112 total goals, 2.6 per game).
  • Chicago’s 152 total goals given up (3.4 per game) rank 28th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have a 23.36% power-play conversion rate, the NHL’s No. 11 percentage.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

id:

More Sports Plus

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball on TV or Live Stream - January 16

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 16

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - January 16

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game - January 16

Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

Hawks vs. Rockets Tickets Available – Tuesday, Jan. 28

Hawks vs. Rockets Tickets Available – Tuesday, Jan. 28

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup