Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16 Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

Filip Forsberg will be in action Thursday when his Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to wager on Forsberg’s props against the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +185, Under: -248) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +100, Under: -130)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

In 43 games, Forsberg has averaged 18:49 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -13.

Forsberg has 37 points overall, having at least one point in 26 different games.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated five goals and nine assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 8.4%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

In 17 of the 42 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

He has put up a point in 26 games this season, with 10 multiple-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, conceding 152 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.

With a goal differential of -40, the team is 32nd in the league.

The Blackhawks are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 43 Games 1 37 Points 1 12 Goals 1 25 Assists 0

