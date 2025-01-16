Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Thursday versus the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • In 42 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -14.
  • Nyquist has accumulated at least one point in 15 games, with 18 points in total.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
  • He has gone over his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 40 opportunities).
  • He has recorded a point in 15 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, conceding 152 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.
  • With a goal differential of -40, the team is 32nd in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
42 Games 1
18 Points 2
7 Goals 1
11 Assists 1

