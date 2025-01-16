Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16
Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Thursday versus the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- In 42 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -14.
- Nyquist has accumulated at least one point in 15 games, with 18 points in total.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
- He has gone over his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 40 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 15 games this season, with three multiple-point games.
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, conceding 152 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.
- With a goal differential of -40, the team is 32nd in the league.
- The Blackhawks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|42
|Games
|1
|18
|Points
|2
|7
|Goals
|1
|11
|Assists
|1
