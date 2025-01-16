Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16 Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

The Nashville Predators, including Gustav Nyquist, will be in action Thursday versus the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Nyquist in that upcoming Predators-Blackhawks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you make good decisions.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -110, Under: -120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +165, Under: -218)

Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

In 42 games, Nyquist has averaged 17:02 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -14.

Nyquist has accumulated at least one point in 15 games, with 18 points in total.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist’s shooting percentage is 13.5%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

He has gone over his points prop bet in 14 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 40 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 15 games this season, with three multiple-point games.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, conceding 152 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.

With a goal differential of -40, the team is 32nd in the league.

The Blackhawks have not earned a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Nyquist vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 42 Games 1 18 Points 2 7 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: