Hawks vs. Rockets Tickets Available – Tuesday, Jan. 28
Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (21-19) square off against the Houston Rockets (27-12) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE and SCHN.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info & Tickets
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: FDSSE and SCHN
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Favorite: –
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
Hawks vs. Rockets 2024-25 Stats
|Hawks
|Rockets
|117.2
|Points Avg.
|113.6
|119.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|107.4
|46.3%
|Field Goal %
|44.7%
|35.4%
|Three Point %
|33.7%
Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young contributes with 23.1 points per game while tacking on 11.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds.
- Clint Capela contributes with 9.5 points, 1.3 assists and nine rebounds per contest.
- Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, hitting 2.9 per game.
- Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Capela, who averages one per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.1 steals a contest.
Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.
Rockets’ Top Players
- Jalen Green pours in 21.3 points per game. He also adds 4.4 rebounds per outing and 2.6 assists per contest.
- Alperen Sengun has per-game averages of 19.3 points, 5.1 assists and 10.4 rebounds this season.
- Fred VanVleet has also added 15 points, 6.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Green cashes in on 2.8 treys per game.
- VanVleet’s 1.7 steals and Amen Thompson’s 1.2 blocks per game are important to the Rockets’ defensive performance.
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/20
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/22
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|1/23
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|1/28
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/30
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/1
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|2/5
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/7
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
Go see the Hawks or Rockets in person this season – get tickets now at StubHub.
Rockets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/18
|Trail Blazers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/20
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|1/22
|Cavaliers
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/27
|Celtics
|–
|Away
|–
|1/28
|Hawks
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30
|Grizzlies
|–
|Away
|–
|2/1
|Nets
|–
|Home
|–
|2/3
|Knicks
|–
|Away
|–
|2/4
|Nets
|–
|Away
|–
|2/6
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.