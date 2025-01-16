Hawks vs. Rockets Tickets Available – Tuesday, Jan. 28 Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (21-19) square off against the Houston Rockets (27-12) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. The matchup airs on FDSSE and SCHN.

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to watch on TV: FDSSE and SCHN

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena Favorite: –

Hawks vs. Rockets 2024-25 Stats

Hawks Rockets 117.2 Points Avg. 113.6 119.1 Points Allowed Avg. 107.4 46.3% Field Goal % 44.7% 35.4% Three Point % 33.7%

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young contributes with 23.1 points per game while tacking on 11.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

Clint Capela contributes with 9.5 points, 1.3 assists and nine rebounds per contest.

Young is the top active three-point shooter for the Hawks, hitting 2.9 per game.

Atlanta’s blocks tend to come from Capela, who averages one per game. Dyson Daniels is a primary source of steals for Atlanta, averaging 3.1 steals a contest.

Rockets’ Top Players

Jalen Green pours in 21.3 points per game. He also adds 4.4 rebounds per outing and 2.6 assists per contest.

Alperen Sengun has per-game averages of 19.3 points, 5.1 assists and 10.4 rebounds this season.

Fred VanVleet has also added 15 points, 6.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Green cashes in on 2.8 treys per game.

VanVleet’s 1.7 steals and Amen Thompson’s 1.2 blocks per game are important to the Rockets’ defensive performance.

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/20 Knicks – Away – 1/22 Pistons – Home – 1/23 Raptors – Home – 1/25 Raptors – Home – 1/27 Timberwolves – Away – 1/28 Rockets – Home – 1/30 Cavaliers – Away – 2/1 Pacers – Away – 2/3 Pistons – Away – 2/5 Spurs – Home – 2/7 Bucks – Home –

Rockets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/18 Trail Blazers – Away – 1/20 Pistons – Home – 1/22 Cavaliers – Home – 1/25 Cavaliers – Away – 1/27 Celtics – Away – 1/28 Hawks – Away – 1/30 Grizzlies – Away – 2/1 Nets – Home – 2/3 Knicks – Away – 2/4 Nets – Away – 2/6 Timberwolves – Away –

