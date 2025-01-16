How to Watch Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Women’s Basketball on TV or Live Stream – January 16 Published 7:15 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday’s SEC slate will see the Tennessee Volunteers (14-2) take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3) at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you want to know where to watch this game, it is available on SEC Network.

Email newsletter signup

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to watch on TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Looking for women’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tennessee 2024-25 Stats

At 77.8 points scored per game and 58.7 points allowed, the Bulldogs are 35th in the country on offense and 65th on defense.

Tennessee is allowing 30.1 boards per game this year (116th-ranked in college basketball), but it has provided a lift by pulling down 39.4 rebounds per contest (10th-best).

The Bulldogs are 38th in college basketball in assists (16.7 per game) in 2024-25.

Tennessee ranks third-best in the nation by forcing 24.4 turnovers per game. It ranks 100th in college basketball by committing 14.4 turnovers per contest.

In 2024-25, the Bulldogs are 113th in college basketball in 3-point makes (6.9 per game) and 107th in 3-point percentage (33.2%).

Tennessee is 32nd in the nation with 4.6 threes allowed per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 33rd with a 26.1% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

The Bulldogs attempt 33.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 23.2% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they attempt 66.8% of their shots, with 76.8% of their makes coming from there.

Mississippi State 2024-25 Stats

Offensively the Bulldogs are the 35th-ranked squad in the nation (77.8 points per game). Defensively they are 65th (58.7 points allowed per game).

Mississippi State is the 12th-best team in the country in rebounds per game (39.3) and is ranked 38th in rebounds conceded (27.6).

At 16.7 assists per game, the Bulldogs are 38th in college basketball.

Mississippi State is 179th in college basketball in turnovers per game (15.9) and 147th in turnovers forced (16.6).

Beyond the arc, the Bulldogs are 113th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.9). They are 107th in 3-point percentage at 33.2%.

Defensively, Mississippi State is 276th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.8. It is 110th in 3-point percentage allowed at 28.9%.

The Bulldogs take 33.2% percent of their shots from beyond the arc, and 23.2% of their made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, they attempt 66.8% of their shots, with 76.8% of their makes coming from there.

Catch women’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

Tennessee’s Top Players

Volunteers Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talaysia Cooper 16 18.3 5.4 3.3 3.6 0.8 1.0 Jewel Spear 14 13.4 2.9 1.9 1.4 0.2 2.9 Ruby Whitehorn 16 13.0 4.9 1.8 1.2 0.3 0.8 Samara Spencer 16 11.3 3.8 5.4 1.4 0.2 2.4 Lazaria Spearman 16 11.2 5.8 0.8 0.9 0.4 0.7

Mississippi State’s Top Players

Bulldogs Leaders Name GP PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jerkaila Jordan 18 15.6 6.6 2.3 1.6 1.0 1.1 Eniya Russell 18 13.6 5.0 4.2 0.7 0.2 1.3 Madina Okot 18 12.0 8.8 0.4 0.9 0.9 0.0 Debreasha Powe 16 8.8 3.2 1.3 1.1 0.8 2.2 Destiney McPhaul 16 8.1 2.8 2.6 1.2 0.3 1.0

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tennessee’s Upcoming Schedule

January 16 vs. Mississippi State at 7:00 PM ET

January 19 at Vanderbilt at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 at Texas at 9:00 PM ET

January 27 vs. South Carolina at 7:00 PM ET

February 2 at Missouri at 3:00 PM ET

February 6 vs. UConn at 6:30 PM ET

Mississippi State’s Upcoming Schedule

January 16 at Tennessee at 7:00 PM ET

January 18 at Bethune-Cookman at 3:00 PM ET

January 19 vs. Ole Miss at 3:00 PM ET

January 23 vs. Auburn at 7:30 PM ET

January 27 at Missouri at 8:00 PM ET

February 2 at LSU at 2:00 PM ET

Don’t miss this exciting matchup — watch it live on Fubo!

id: