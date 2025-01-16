How to Watch the NBA Today, January 17 Published 11:17 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks take the court in one of nine exciting games on the NBA slate today.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the information on how to watch below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – January 17

Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSFL

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV Channel: MSG and FDSN

MSG and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE

CHSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSUN

ALT, KTVD, and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ

Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSWI

SportsNet and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOK

KFAA and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSSE

ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and YES

SportsNet LA and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: