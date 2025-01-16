How to Watch the NBA Today, January 17
Published 11:17 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Dallas Mavericks take the court in one of nine exciting games on the NBA slate today.
There is coverage available for all the action in the NBA today, and we have provided the information on how to watch below.
Watch the NBA Today – January 17
Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV Channel: MSG and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: CHSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: ALT, KTVD, and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSSW, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
