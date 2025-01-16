Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to bet on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 43 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus of -9, and is averaging 18:08 on the ice.
  • Marchessault has 32 points overall, getting at least one point in 24 different games.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus 10 assists.
  • Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 42 opportunities).
  • Through 43 games played this season, he has recorded 32 points, with seven multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Blackhawks are allowing 152 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.
  • With a goal differential of -40, the team is 32nd in the league.
  • The Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
43 Games 1
32 Points 0
14 Goals 0
18 Assists 0

