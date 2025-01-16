Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16 Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to bet on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 43 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus of -9, and is averaging 18:08 on the ice.

Marchessault has 32 points overall, getting at least one point in 24 different games.

On the power play he has three goals, plus 10 assists.

Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 42 opportunities).

Through 43 games played this season, he has recorded 32 points, with seven multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Blackhawks are allowing 152 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.

With a goal differential of -40, the team is 32nd in the league.

The Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 43 Games 1 32 Points 0 14 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

