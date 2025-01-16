Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16
Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators will be in action on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Chicago Blackhawks. Looking to bet on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +115, Under: -148)
Bet on Jonathan Marchessault props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 43 games, Marchessault has a plus-minus of -9, and is averaging 18:08 on the ice.
- Marchessault has 32 points overall, getting at least one point in 24 different games.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus 10 assists.
- Marchessault averages three shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in 23 games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 42 opportunities).
- Through 43 games played this season, he has recorded 32 points, with seven multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Marchessault props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Blackhawks are allowing 152 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 28th in NHL action.
- With a goal differential of -40, the team is 32nd in the league.
- The Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Marchessault vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|43
|Games
|1
|32
|Points
|0
|14
|Goals
|0
|18
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: