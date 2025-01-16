NFL Divisional Round Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks
Published 5:18 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025
If you’re looking for the best bet to make in the Divisional round, we’re going with the Lions at -9.5 in terms of the point spreads. Don’t stop there, though — continue reading, because we have lots more suggestions, which you could use in a parlay.
Best Divisional Round Spread Bets
Jump to Matchup:
BAL-BUF | LAR-PHI | HOU-KC | WAS-DET
Pick: Bills +1 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 2.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -1
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 19
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Eagles -6 vs. Rams
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 10.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -6
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 19
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Chiefs -8.5 vs. Texans
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 8.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -8.5
- Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 18
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Lions -9.5 vs. Commanders
- Matchup: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 13.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -9.5
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: Jan. 18
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Divisional Round Total Bets
Jump to Matchup:
Under 51.5 – Ravens vs. Bills
Under 55.5 – Commanders vs. Lions
Over 44 – Rams vs. Eagles
Over 41.5 – Texans vs. Chiefs
