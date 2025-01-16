NFL Divisional Round Computer Predictions, Best Bets, Over/Under Picks

Published 5:18 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025

By Data Skrive

If you’re looking for the best bet to make in the Divisional round, we’re going with the Lions at -9.5 in terms of the point spreads. Don’t stop there, though — continue reading, because we have lots more suggestions, which you could use in a parlay.

Take advantage of our predictions to make your NFL picks this week. BetMGM has all the information you need to begin betting on the NFL.

Best Divisional Round Spread Bets

Jump to Matchup:

BAL-BUF | LAR-PHI | HOU-KC | WAS-DET

Pick: Bills +1 vs. Ravens

  • Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Bills by 2.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Ravens -1
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 19
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Eagles -6 vs. Rams

  • Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 10.3 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Eagles -6
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 19
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Chiefs -8.5 vs. Texans

  • Matchup: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 8.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Chiefs -8.5
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 18
  • TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Lions -9.5 vs. Commanders

  • Matchup: Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
  • Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 13.9 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Spread: Lions -9.5
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 18
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Best Divisional Round Total Bets

Jump to Matchup:

Under 51.5 – Ravens vs. Bills

  • Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
  • Projected Total: 51.4 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: Jan. 19
  • TV Channel: CBS
  • Live Stream: Paramount+ | Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Under 55.5 – Commanders vs. Lions

Over 44 – Rams vs. Eagles

Over 41.5 – Texans vs. Chiefs

Catch every NFL touchdown with NFL RedZone on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

