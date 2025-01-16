Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16 Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

Roman Josi will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks play on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Josi in the Predators-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 39 games, Josi has averaged 23:18 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -19.

Josi has 29 points overall, getting at least one point in 20 different games.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and 11 assists.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet 19 times this season in games with a set points prop (38 opportunities).

He has recorded a point in 20 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, giving up 152 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.

The Blackhawks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 39 Games 1 29 Points 0 8 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

