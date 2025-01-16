Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16
Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
Roman Josi will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks play on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Josi in the Predators-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information to assist you.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -198, Under: +150)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -142, Under: +110)
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 39 games, Josi has averaged 23:18 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -19.
- Josi has 29 points overall, getting at least one point in 20 different games.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and 11 assists.
- He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet 19 times this season in games with a set points prop (38 opportunities).
- He has recorded a point in 20 games this season, with nine multiple-point games.
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, giving up 152 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
- The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.
- The Blackhawks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|39
|Games
|1
|29
|Points
|0
|8
|Goals
|0
|21
|Assists
|0
