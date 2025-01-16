Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

By Data Skrive

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks meet on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -12, in 17:34 per game on the ice.
  • O’Reilly has 26 points overall, with at least one point in 21 different games.
  • On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 17.8% of them.
  • In 20 of the 39 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 40 games played this season, he has put up 26 points, with three multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, allowing 152 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
  • The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.
  • The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
40 Games 1
26 Points 0
13 Goals 0
13 Assists 0

