Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16
Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks meet on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)
Bet on Ryan O’Reilly props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -12, in 17:34 per game on the ice.
- O’Reilly has 26 points overall, with at least one point in 21 different games.
- On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 17.8% of them.
- In 20 of the 39 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 40 games played this season, he has put up 26 points, with three multi-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on O’Reilly props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, allowing 152 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.
- The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.
- The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
O’Reilly vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|40
|Games
|1
|26
|Points
|0
|13
|Goals
|0
|13
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: