Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

Ryan O’Reilly will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks meet on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for O’Reilly are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -182)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly’s plus-minus is -12, in 17:34 per game on the ice.

O’Reilly has 26 points overall, with at least one point in 21 different games.

On the power play he has six goals, plus three assists.

He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 17.8% of them.

In 20 of the 39 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 40 games played this season, he has put up 26 points, with three multi-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks rank 28th in goals against, allowing 152 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.

The Blackhawks have not secured a shutout this season. Their skaters average 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 40 Games 1 26 Points 0 13 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

