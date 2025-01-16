Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16 Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

Steven Stamkos will be in action Thursday when his Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re thinking about a bet on Stamkos against the Blackhawks, we have lots of information to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

Stamkos’ plus-minus is -12, in 17:57 per game on the ice.

Stamkos has accumulated at least one point in 21 games, with 28 points in total.

Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.

He has a 15.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

In 21 of the 43 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has recorded a point in 21 games this season, with six multiple-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

The Blackhawks have given up 152 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.

The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.

The Blackhawks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago 43 Games 1 28 Points 0 14 Goals 0 14 Assists 0

