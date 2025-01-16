Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16

Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

By Data Skrive

Steven Stamkos will be in action Thursday when his Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re thinking about a bet on Stamkos against the Blackhawks, we have lots of information to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • Stamkos’ plus-minus is -12, in 17:57 per game on the ice.
  • Stamkos has accumulated at least one point in 21 games, with 28 points in total.
  • Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.
  • He has a 15.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
  • In 21 of the 43 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has recorded a point in 21 games this season, with six multiple-point games.

Blackhawks Defensive Insights

  • The Blackhawks have given up 152 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.
  • The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.
  • The Blackhawks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Blackhawks

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Chicago
43 Games 1
28 Points 0
14 Goals 0
14 Assists 0

