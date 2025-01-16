Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Blackhawks Game – January 16
Published 5:26 am Thursday, January 16, 2025
Steven Stamkos will be in action Thursday when his Nashville Predators face the Chicago Blackhawks at Bridgestone Arena. If you’re thinking about a bet on Stamkos against the Blackhawks, we have lots of information to help you below.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +145, Under: -188)
Bet on Steven Stamkos props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- Stamkos’ plus-minus is -12, in 17:57 per game on the ice.
- Stamkos has accumulated at least one point in 21 games, with 28 points in total.
- Stamkos has picked up seven goals and five assists on the power play.
- He has a 15.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
- In 21 of the 43 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has recorded a point in 21 games this season, with six multiple-point games.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Stamkos props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Blackhawks Defensive Insights
- The Blackhawks have given up 152 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in league action in goals against.
- The team has the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -40.
- The Blackhawks are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Stamkos vs. Blackhawks
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Chicago
|43
|Games
|1
|28
|Points
|0
|14
|Goals
|0
|14
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: