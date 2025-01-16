Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Women’s Basketball Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 16 Published 2:17 pm Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday’s contest between the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers (14-2) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-3) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a projected final score of 82-69 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on January 16.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee is projected to cover the spread (11.5) versus Mississippi State. The two sides are projected to go under the 159.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -11.5

Tennessee -11.5 Point total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -752, Mississippi State +525

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 82, Mississippi State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-11.5)

Tennessee (-11.5) Pick OU: Under (159.5)

Tennessee’s record against the spread so far this season is 4-3-0, while Mississippi State’s is 0-2-0. The Volunteers have gone over the point total in four games, while Bulldogs games have gone over two times. The teams combine to score 174.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than this matchup’s total. Tennessee is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in its last 10 contests, while Mississippi State has gone 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +447 scoring differential, topping opponents by 28.0 points per game. They’re putting up 96.4 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are giving up 68.4 per outing to rank 268th in college basketball.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 9.3 boards on average. It records 39.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 10th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.1 per outing.

Tennessee connects on 12.0 three-pointers per game (first in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (104th in college basketball), compared to the 4.6 per game its opponents make at a 26.1% rate.

The Volunteers’ 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank seventh in college basketball, and the 71.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 49th in college basketball.

Tennessee has committed 14.4 turnovers per game (99th in college basketball action), 10.0 fewer than the 24.4 it forces on average (third in college basketball).

Mississippi State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 19.1 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 35th in college basketball, and allowing 58.7 per outing, 67th in college basketball) and have a +344 scoring differential.

The 39.3 rebounds per game Mississippi State accumulates rank 12th in the nation, 11.7 more than the 27.6 its opponents grab.

Mississippi State hits 6.9 three-pointers per game (112th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.8 on average.

Mississippi State and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 15.9 per game (179th in college basketball) and force 16.6 (147th in college basketball).

