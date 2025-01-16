Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 16? Published 12:23 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 11 of 43 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has scored one goal on seven shots.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated five goals and nine assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 8.4%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are giving up 152 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 2 1 1 15:58 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 1 1 0 22:08 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 2 0 2 15:03 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 19:38 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 21:28 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:28 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 1 0 1 19:20 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 3 0 3 18:18 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 2 0 2 17:45 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

