Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 16? Published 12:23 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

In the upcoming tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Roman Josi to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In six of 39 games this season, Josi has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and 11 assists.

Josi averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.1%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 152 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:33 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 1 0 1 26:35 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 2 1 1 28:51 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 0 0 0 23:15 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 0 1 23:53 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 0 0 0 32:30 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 21:05 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 0 0 0 26:27 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:50 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 1 0 1 26:25 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

