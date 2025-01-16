Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on January 16? Published 12:23 am Thursday, January 16, 2025

Will Steven Stamkos light the lamp when the Nashville Predators square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Stamkos stats and insights

In 12 of 43 games this season, Stamkos has scored — including two games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

On the power play he has seven goals, plus five assists.

Stamkos averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 152 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/14/2025 Golden Knights 3 2 1 17:00 Home W 5-3 1/11/2025 Capitals 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 4-1 1/7/2025 Jets 0 0 0 9:30 Away L 5-2 1/4/2025 Flames 1 0 1 15:19 Away W 4-1 1/3/2025 Canucks 1 1 0 18:00 Away W 3-0 12/31/2024 Wild 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3 12/30/2024 Jets 0 0 0 15:20 Away L 3-0 12/27/2024 Blues 2 1 1 21:04 Away L 7-4 12/23/2024 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:05 Home W 5-2 12/21/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:27 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 16, 2025

Thursday, January 16, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: