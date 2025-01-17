Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, January 18
Published 7:22 pm Friday, January 17, 2025
The Creighton Bluejays and UConn Huskies take the court for one of many compelling matchups on the college basketball slate on Saturday, and that’s one of our 10 featured games, in terms of picks against the spread.
Watch men's college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Creighton +8.5 vs. UConn
- Matchup: Creighton Bluejays at UConn Huskies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: UConn by 0.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UConn (-8.5)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
ATS Pick: Mount St. Mary’s +2.5 vs. Quinnipiac
- Matchup: Quinnipiac Bobcats at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: Mount St. Mary’s by 3.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Quinnipiac (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Arizona State +9.5 vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at Cincinnati Bearcats
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: Cincinnati by 4.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Cincinnati (-9.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
ATS Pick: Arizona +4.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: Arizona by 0.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-4.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
ATS Pick: Santa Clara +15.5 vs. Gonzaga
- Matchup: Santa Clara Broncos at Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: Gonzaga by 10.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Gonzaga (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any men's college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
ATS Pick: UNC Greensboro -6.5 vs. Western Carolina
- Matchup: UNC Greensboro Spartans at Western Carolina Catamounts
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: UNC Greensboro by 10.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UNC Greensboro (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Ole Miss +5.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: Mississippi State by 1.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Mississippi State (-5.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
ATS Pick: Colorado +2.5 vs. Oklahoma State
- Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: Colorado by 1.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oklahoma State (-2.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: George Washington +9.5 vs. George Mason
- Matchup: George Washington Revolutionaries at George Mason Patriots
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: George Mason by 5.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: George Mason (-9.5)
- TV Channel: USA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
ATS Pick: Dartmouth +7.5 vs. Princeton
- Matchup: Princeton Tigers at Dartmouth Big Green
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: January 18
- Computer Projection: Princeton by 4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Princeton (-7.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
