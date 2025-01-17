Cavaliers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Thursday, Jan. 30
Published 5:26 am Friday, January 17, 2025
The Atlanta Hawks (21-19), on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (34-6). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets
- Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Favorite: –
Cavaliers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats
|Cavaliers
|Hawks
|122.1
|Points Avg.
|117.2
|112
|Points Allowed Avg.
|119.1
|50.1%
|Field Goal %
|46.3%
|39.7%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
Cavaliers’ Top Players
- Donovan Mitchell puts up 22.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Cavaliers.
- Jarrett Allen adds 14.1 points, 1.9 assists and 10.1 rebounds per outing, while Darius Garland contributes with 21 points, 6.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds a game.
- Mitchell is the top active three-point shooter for the Cavaliers, knocking down 3.7 per game.
- Cleveland’s blocks tend to come from Evan Mobley, who collects 1.4 per game. Mitchell is a primary source of steals for Cleveland, averaging 1.4 steals a game.
Hawks’ Top Players
- Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.1 points per game and 11.9 assists per game to go with 3.4 rebounds per contest.
- Clint Capela’s per-game averages this season are 9.5 points, 1.3 assists and nine rebounds.
- Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.
- The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Dyson Daniels (3.1 steals per game) and Capela (one block per game).
Cavaliers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/22
|Rockets
|–
|Away
|–
|1/24
|76ers
|–
|Away
|–
|1/25
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|1/29
|Heat
|–
|Away
|–
|1/30
|Hawks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/2
|Mavericks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/4
|Celtics
|–
|Home
|–
|2/5
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|2/7
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
|2/10
|Timberwolves
|–
|Home
|–
Hawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Spread
|1/22
|Pistons
|–
|Home
|–
|1/23
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/25
|Raptors
|–
|Home
|–
|1/27
|Timberwolves
|–
|Away
|–
|1/28
|Rockets
|–
|Home
|–
|1/30
|Cavaliers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/1
|Pacers
|–
|Away
|–
|2/3
|Pistons
|–
|Away
|–
|2/5
|Spurs
|–
|Home
|–
|2/7
|Bucks
|–
|Home
|–
|2/8
|Wizards
|–
|Away
|–
