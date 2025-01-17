Cavaliers vs. Hawks Tickets Available – Thursday, Jan. 30 Published 5:26 am Friday, January 17, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks (21-19), on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, battle the Cleveland Cavaliers (34-6). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Tickets

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Thursday, January 30, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH

TNT, truTV, MAX, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Max Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Favorite: –

Cavaliers vs. Hawks 2024-25 Stats

Cavaliers Hawks 122.1 Points Avg. 117.2 112 Points Allowed Avg. 119.1 50.1% Field Goal % 46.3% 39.7% Three Point % 35.4%

Cavaliers’ Top Players

Donovan Mitchell puts up 22.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Cavaliers.

Jarrett Allen adds 14.1 points, 1.9 assists and 10.1 rebounds per outing, while Darius Garland contributes with 21 points, 6.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds a game.

Mitchell is the top active three-point shooter for the Cavaliers, knocking down 3.7 per game.

Cleveland’s blocks tend to come from Evan Mobley, who collects 1.4 per game. Mitchell is a primary source of steals for Cleveland, averaging 1.4 steals a game.

Hawks’ Top Players

Trae Young’s showing this season has resulted in strong scoring and assists numbers, with 23.1 points per game and 11.9 assists per game to go with 3.4 rebounds per contest.

Clint Capela’s per-game averages this season are 9.5 points, 1.3 assists and nine rebounds.

Young averages 2.9 made threes per game.

The Hawks’ defensive efforts get a lift from Dyson Daniels (3.1 steals per game) and Capela (one block per game).

Cavaliers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/22 Rockets – Away – 1/24 76ers – Away – 1/25 Rockets – Home – 1/27 Pistons – Home – 1/29 Heat – Away – 1/30 Hawks – Home – 2/2 Mavericks – Home – 2/4 Celtics – Home – 2/5 Pistons – Away – 2/7 Wizards – Away – 2/10 Timberwolves – Home –

Hawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 1/22 Pistons – Home – 1/23 Raptors – Home – 1/25 Raptors – Home – 1/27 Timberwolves – Away – 1/28 Rockets – Home – 1/30 Cavaliers – Away – 2/1 Pacers – Away – 2/3 Pistons – Away – 2/5 Spurs – Home – 2/7 Bucks – Home – 2/8 Wizards – Away –

