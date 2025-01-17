Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 18 Published 4:33 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) have seven players on the injury report, including Trae Young, in their matchup against the Boston Celtics (28-12) at TD Garden on Saturday, January 18 at 7:00 PM ET. The Celtics have zero players on the injury report.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Email newsletter signup

The Celtics head into this game on the heels of a 110-97 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday. In the Celtics’ loss, Payton Pritchard led the way with a team-high 20 points (adding two rebounds and four assists).

The Hawks’ most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 110-94 win against the Bulls. In the Hawks’ win, Keaton Wallace led the way with 27 points (adding six rebounds and six assists).

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG – – – – – – –

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Larry Nance Jr. PF Out Hand 9.5 4.3 1.6 Kobe Bufkin SG Out For Season Shoulder 5.3 2.1 1.7 Zaccharie Risacher SF Questionable Hip 10.5 3.5 1.2 Trae Young PG Questionable Rib 23.1 3.4 11.9 Jalen Johnson SF Questionable Shoulder 19.8 10.1 5.3 Cody Zeller C Questionable Personal De’Andre Hunter SF Questionable Foot 19.4 4 1.5

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: