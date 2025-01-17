Celtics vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – January 18
Published 4:33 pm Friday, January 17, 2025
Currently, the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) have seven players on the injury report, including Trae Young, in their matchup against the Boston Celtics (28-12) at TD Garden on Saturday, January 18 at 7:00 PM ET. The Celtics have zero players on the injury report.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Email newsletter signup
The Celtics head into this game on the heels of a 110-97 loss to the Raptors on Wednesday. In the Celtics’ loss, Payton Pritchard led the way with a team-high 20 points (adding two rebounds and four assists).
The Hawks’ most recent contest on Wednesday ended in a 110-94 win against the Bulls. In the Hawks’ win, Keaton Wallace led the way with 27 points (adding six rebounds and six assists).
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Larry Nance Jr.
|PF
|Out
|Hand
|9.5
|4.3
|1.6
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
|5.3
|2.1
|1.7
|Zaccharie Risacher
|SF
|Questionable
|Hip
|10.5
|3.5
|1.2
|Trae Young
|PG
|Questionable
|Rib
|23.1
|3.4
|11.9
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|19.8
|10.1
|5.3
|Cody Zeller
|C
|Questionable
|Personal
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Questionable
|Foot
|19.4
|4
|1.5
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.