College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, January 18 Published 7:44 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

Saturday’s college basketball slate in the SEC has plenty of excitement, including the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs. Scroll down for all our predictions against the spread.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Alabama +2.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats

Alabama Crimson Tide at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Kentucky by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Kentucky -2.5

Kentucky -2.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Auburn -6.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs

Auburn Tigers at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Auburn by 8.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Auburn by 8.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Auburn -6.5

Auburn -6.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Vanderbilt +6.5 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -6.5

Tennessee -6.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oklahoma -6.5 vs. South Carolina

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners

South Carolina Gamecocks at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite & Spread: Oklahoma by 7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Oklahoma by 7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Oklahoma -6.5

Oklahoma -6.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas +11 vs. Florida

Matchup: Texas Longhorns at Florida Gators

Texas Longhorns at Florida Gators Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -11

Florida -11 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Arkansas +5.5 vs. Missouri

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers

Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 4.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Missouri by 4.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Missouri -5.5

Missouri -5.5 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ole Miss +5.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 1.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Mississippi State by 1.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -5.5

Mississippi State -5.5 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Texas A&M -10 vs. LSU

Matchup: LSU Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

LSU Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 10.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas A&M by 10.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -10

Texas A&M -10 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Date: January 18

January 18 TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

