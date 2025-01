Published 1:16 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

December 12, 1953 – January, 14, 2025 Hazel Mae ‘Crickett’ Massengill (Smiddy) went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, January 14, 2025. She was a member at The Avenue Church in Talbott, TN. She was a devoted wife, caring mother & Yei-yei, sister, & friend to many, but above all, she was a Child of Christ. Her dedication was far reaching, & she became an ordained minister in December 2011. Preceded in death by her mother Ada Smiddy, father Cleo Smiddy, brothers: Ronnie Smiddy & Millard Smiddy, granddaughter: Aliyssa Brooke Lambert. Survived by her loving & devoted husband, Porter Glenn Massengill; children: Terry (Melissa) Lambert, Ada Michelle Clark, Missy (Benny) Blanken, Chad (Rena) Clark; stepchildren: Lea (John) Roy, Lauren Anderson; grandchildren: BéLei (Richard) Spicer, Lauren (Anthony) Maiden, Skylar Bishop, Zuma Clark, Dylan Blanken, stepgrandchildren: Tabitha (Bailey) Fannon, Tyler Anderson, Noah Anderson; great-grandchildren: Asher Maiden & Daisy Maiden; siblings: Linda Tackett, Wayne Smiddy, Bill Smiddy, Pat Smiddy Jenkins, & Gary Smiddy; a host of other family, friends, & special furbaby, Bartholemew ‘Bart’ Massengill. She was born in Detroit, Michigan, & grew up in Middlesboro, Kentucky. She had a wandering soul spending many years in the deep south of Louisiana, Mississippi, & Florida, loving the beaches most of all. Over the years, she has ‘adopted’ many special sons & daughters including Tenecia Guise & Tracy ‘Little T’ Pannell, also Tony & Tracy Seager, along with many other friends & family from Tupelo, Mississippi. Family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2025, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel, with services to follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Brian Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow at the Lambert Family Cemetery. Pallbearers: Benny Blanken, Terry Lambert, Chad Clark, Richard Spicer, Anthony Maiden, Skylar Bishop, & Dylan Blanken. Honorary Pallbearers: Bobby Goodman, Billy Smiddy, Bailey Fannon, Tyler Anderson, Noah Anderson, & Asher Maiden. Hazel Mae ‘Crickett’ Massengill (Smiddy) 1953-2025