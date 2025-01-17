How to Pick the Predators vs. Wild Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – January 18 Published 12:36 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

Wanting to place some wagers on the upcoming game (Saturday at 8:00 PM ET) between the Nashville Predators and the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena Below, we offer our best bets, along with our picks and projections for this matchup.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Wild Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 5.5 (model projecting 5.7 goals)

A total of 18 Nashville games this season have gone over Saturday’s over/under of 5.5 goals.

There have been 22 Minnesota games with over 5.5 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 5.4 goals per game, 0.08999999999999986 less than the over/under set for this contest.

These two teams are conceding a combined 5.9 goals per game, 0.4 more than this contest’s over/under.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -125

The Predators have been victorious in 11 of their 25 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (44.0%).

Nashville is 9-13 when playing with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter (40.9% win percentage).

Based on the moneyline in this matchup, the Predators’ implied win probability is 55.6%.

Wild Moneyline: +105

Minnesota has seven wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened 18 times).

The Wild have won six games with moneyline odds of +105 or longer (in 15 such games).

Minnesota has a 48.8% chance to win this matchup (implied from its moneyline odds).

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Minnesota 3

Predators Points Leaders

With 13 goals and 25 assists this season, Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s top contributors (38 points).

Jonathan Marchessault has 14 goals and 19 assists for Nashville to compile 33 total points (0.8 per game).

Roman Josi has contributed 30 points for Nashville in 40 games this season, netting a goal on 6.9% of his shots and putting up eight goals and 22 assists.

Juuse Saros (10-18-6) has a 2.8 goals against average and a save percentage of .903 for Nashville.

Wild Points Leaders

Kirill Kaprizov is a top offensive contributor for his club with 50 points (1.3 per game). He has totaled 23 goals and 27 assists in 34 games (playing 20:14 per game).

Matthew Boldy is a top scorer for Minnesota, with 39 total points this season. He has scored 17 goals and provided 22 assists in 45 contests.

Minnesota’s Marco Rossi has 39 points, courtesy of 17 goals (second on team) and 22 assists (second).

Filip Gustavsson has an 18-9-3 record this season, with a .914 save percentage (12th in the league). In 31 games, he has 833 saves, and has conceded 78 goals (2.6 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/11/2025 Capitals L 4-1 Home -143 1/14/2025 Golden Knights W 5-3 Home +112 1/16/2025 Blackhawks W 3-2 Home -293 1/18/2025 Wild – Home -125 1/21/2025 Sharks – Home – 1/23/2025 Sharks – Away – 1/25/2025 Ducks – Away –

Wild’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 1/11/2025 Sharks W 3-1 Away -194 1/12/2025 Golden Knights L 4-1 Away +169 1/15/2025 Oilers L 5-3 Home +187 1/18/2025 Predators – Away +105 1/20/2025 Avalanche – Away – 1/23/2025 Utah Hockey Club – Home – 1/25/2025 Flames – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: