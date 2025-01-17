How to Watch the NBA Today, January 18
Published 8:17 pm Friday, January 17, 2025
The NBA’s six-game menu today should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Cleveland Cavaliers versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center.
Searching for live coverage of NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch the NBA Today – January 18
Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSDETX, and TV20 Detroit
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Center
- Location: San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, SCHN, and KUNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
