How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 18
Published 8:14 pm Friday, January 17, 2025
Top 25 teams will hit the court in 15 games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 Houston Cougars at UCF Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Creighton Bluejays at No. 14 UConn Huskies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Kansas State Wildcats at No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Xavier Musketeers at No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 13 Oregon Ducks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: NBC
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers at USC Trojans
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: Big Ten Network
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Texas Longhorns at No. 5 Florida Gators
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones at West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3 Duke Blue Devils at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
LSU Tigers at No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV channel: SECN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Santa Clara Broncos at No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV channel: MyNetworkTV
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
