How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Saturday, January 18 Published 8:14 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

Top 25 teams will hit the court in 15 games on Saturday’s college basketball slate. That includes the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Houston Cougars at UCF Knights

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Creighton Bluejays at No. 14 UConn Huskies

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kansas State Wildcats at No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Xavier Musketeers at No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Purdue Boilermakers at No. 13 Oregon Ducks

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers at USC Trojans

Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Texas Longhorns at No. 5 Florida Gators

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones at West Virginia Mountaineers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 21 Ole Miss Rebels at No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 3 Duke Blue Devils at Boston College Eagles

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

LSU Tigers at No. 11 Texas A&M Aggies

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Santa Clara Broncos at No. 16 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: MyNetworkTV

MyNetworkTV Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

