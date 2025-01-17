January 17 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:16 am Friday, January 17, 2025

There is no shortage of excitement on Friday’s NHL schedule, including the Vegas Golden Knights playing the Carolina Hurricanes.

How to watch all the games in the NHL on Friday is included here.

Email newsletter signup

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch January 17 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Vegas Golden Knights @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET NHL Network Fubo Pittsburgh Penguins @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.

id: