Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Wild Injury Report January 18 Published 10:41 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

As they gear up to take on the Minnesota Wild (27-14-4) on Saturday, January 18 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (15-22-7) have five players currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Troy Grosenick G Out For Season Knee Jared Spurgeon D Out Lower Body Jonas Brodin D Questionable Lower Body Kirill Kaprizov LW Out Lower Body Marcus Johansson C Out Upper Body

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 108 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the league.

Nashville has given up 137 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.

They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -29.

Wild Season Insights

The Wild’s 133 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 16th in the NHL.

Minnesota has one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 125 total goals (2.8 per game), 10th in the league.

They have the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.

Predators vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-139) Wild (+117) 6

