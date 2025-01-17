Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Wild Injury Report January 18

As they gear up to take on the Minnesota Wild (27-14-4) on Saturday, January 18 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (15-22-7) have five players currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Cole Smith LW Out Lower Body
Luke Evangelista RW Out Lower Body
Adam Wilsby D Out Upper Body
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Troy Grosenick G Out For Season Knee
Jared Spurgeon D Out Lower Body
Jonas Brodin D Questionable Lower Body
Kirill Kaprizov LW Out Lower Body
Marcus Johansson C Out Upper Body

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 108 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • Nashville has given up 137 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.
  • They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -29.

Wild Season Insights

  • The Wild’s 133 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 16th in the NHL.
  • Minnesota has one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 125 total goals (2.8 per game), 10th in the league.
  • They have the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.

Predators vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-139) Wild (+117) 6

