Jonathan Marchessault Injury Status – Predators vs. Wild Injury Report January 18
Published 10:41 pm Friday, January 17, 2025
As they gear up to take on the Minnesota Wild (27-14-4) on Saturday, January 18 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (15-22-7) have five players currently listed on the injury report.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cole Smith
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Luke Evangelista
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Adam Wilsby
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Troy Grosenick
|G
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jared Spurgeon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jonas Brodin
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Kirill Kaprizov
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Marcus Johansson
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Predators vs. Wild Game Info
- Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 108 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Nashville has given up 137 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 17th in league play in goals against.
- They have the league’s 28th-ranked goal differential at -29.
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild’s 133 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 16th in the NHL.
- Minnesota has one of the top defenses in the NHL, allowing 125 total goals (2.8 per game), 10th in the league.
- They have the 12th-ranked goal differential in the league at +8.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Wild Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-139)
|Wild (+117)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.