NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, January 18
Published 7:17 pm Friday, January 17, 2025
The NBA lineup today, which includes the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Boston Celtics, is not one to miss.
Explore our betting guide for the NBA’s upcoming games today.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – January 18
Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns
- Spread: Suns -1.5
- Spread Pick: Pistons (Projected to win by 4.6 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSDETX, and TV20 Detroit
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: Pacers -7.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 8 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards
- Spread: Warriors -13.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 15.1 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MNMT2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSNX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets
- Spread: Rockets -9.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 10.1 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: KATU, SCHN, and KUNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
id: