NFL Divisional TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 7:27 pm Friday, January 17, 2025
The NFL Playoffs Divisional slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Buffalo Bills.
There is coverage available for all the action in the NFL this week, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch Divisional NFL Games
Saturday
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
- Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions
- Game Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles
- Game Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
- Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Orchard Park, New York
- Venue: Highmark Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
