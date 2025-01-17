NFL Divisional TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels Published 7:27 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

The NFL Playoffs Divisional slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Buffalo Bills.

There is coverage available for all the action in the NFL this week, and we have provided the info on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.

How to Watch Divisional NFL Games

Saturday Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs Game Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Sunday Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Venue: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

