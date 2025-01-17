Sen. Jessie Seal takes Oath of Office as 114th General Assembly Convenes Published 12:09 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

Newly elected State Senator Jessie Seal, R-Tazewell, officially began his first term in the Tennessee Senate on Tuesday as he took the Oath of Office during the opening session of the 114th General Assembly. The ceremony took place in the Senate Chamber in Nashville, where other newly elected and reelected senators were also sworn in to their new terms. Seal’s family stood by his side as Father Ray Powell of Oak Ridge administered the oath.

“It is an honor to represent the citizens of Senate District 8 in the Tennessee Senate,” said Seal. “I am committed to serving with integrity and dedication as I work with Gov. Lee and the General Assembly to represent the values and priorities that matter most to the people of our district.”

Seal won a decisive victory in November to serve a four-year term in the Tennessee Senate.

Constituents can reach Sen. Seal at (615) 741-2061 or by email at sen.jessie.seal@capitol.tn.gov.