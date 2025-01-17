Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – January 18 Published 5:18 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

Saturday’s game that pits the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers (16-1, 3-1 SEC) against the Vanderbilt Commodores (14-3, 2-2 SEC) at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on January 18.

According to our computer prediction, Vanderbilt should cover the spread, which is listed at 7.5. The two sides are projected to go over the 140.5 over/under.

Email newsletter signup

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Memorial Gymnasium Line: Tennessee -7.5

Tennessee -7.5 Point total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -315, Vanderbilt +250

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 74, Vanderbilt 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+7.5)

Vanderbilt (+7.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)

Both Tennessee and Vanderbilt are 11-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Volunteers are 6-11-0 and the Commodores are 7-10-0. The teams score 159.3 points per game, 18.8 more points than this matchup’s total. Over the last 10 contests, Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Vanderbilt has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +326 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.1 points per game. They’re putting up 76.9 points per game to rank 131st in college basketball and are allowing 57.8 per outing to rank third in college basketball.

Tennessee prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 9.8 boards. It is recording 36.2 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 26.4 per contest.

Tennessee connects on 8.6 three-pointers per game (106th in college basketball), 2.1 more than its opponents (6.5). It is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc (153rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 24.9%.

The Volunteers average 101.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (73rd in college basketball), and allow 76 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Tennessee has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.3 per game (70th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (120th in college basketball).

Vanderbilt Performance Insights

The Commodores have a +256 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15 points per game. They’re putting up 82.4 points per game, 32nd in college basketball, and are allowing 67.4 per contest to rank 67th in college basketball.

Vanderbilt is 197th in the nation at 32.4 rebounds per game. That’s 1.3 more than the 31.1 its opponents average.

Vanderbilt hits 8.2 three-pointers per game (136th in college basketball) at a 32.3% rate (261st in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 per game its opponents make, at a 34.6% rate.

Vanderbilt has committed 9.7 turnovers per game (30th in college basketball), 5.8 fewer than the 15.5 it forces (11th in college basketball).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

id: