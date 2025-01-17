Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild on TV or Streaming Live – January 18 Published 8:23 pm Friday, January 17, 2025

NHL play on Saturday includes a matchup in Nashville, Tennessee between the Nashville Predators (15-22-7) and Minnesota Wild (27-14-4) at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The Predators rank 14th and the Wild fourth in the Western Conference.

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators’ Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Filip Forsberg 44 13 25 38 64 26 F Jonathan Marchessault 44 14 19 33 56 5 D Roman Josi 40 8 22 30 64 20 F Steven Stamkos 44 15 14 29 24 10 F Ryan O’Reilly 41 13 13 26 33 17

Predators Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.45 (31st)

2.45 (31st) Goals Allowed: 3.11 (18th)

3.11 (18th) Shots: 29.3 (10th)

29.3 (10th) Shots Allowed: 29 (22nd)

29 (22nd) Power Play %: 19.84 (19th)

19.84 (19th) Penalty Kill %: 83.08 (4th)

Predators’ Upcoming Schedule

January 18 vs. Wild: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 21 vs. Sharks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 23 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 25 at Ducks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 vs. Canucks: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 31 at Sabres: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Penguins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 3 vs. Senators: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 7 at Blackhawks: 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+

8:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Sabres: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 22 vs. Avalanche: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 23 vs. Devils: 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+

6:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 25 vs. Panthers: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 vs. Jets: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 1 at Islanders: 12:30 PM ET on ESPN+

12:30 PM ET on ESPN+ March 2 at Rangers: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 6 vs. Kraken: 9:30 PM ET on ESPN

9:30 PM ET on ESPN (Watch on Fubo) March 8 vs. Blackhawks: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 11 at Sharks: 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+

Wild’s Top Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways F Kirill Kaprizov 34 23 27 50 50 9 F Marco Rossi 45 17 22 39 32 10 F Matthew Boldy 45 17 22 39 43 29 F Mats Zuccarello 32 11 21 32 31 11 D Brock Faber 41 5 15 20 54 14

Wild Stat Rankings

Goals: 2.96 (18th)

2.96 (18th) Goals Allowed: 2.78 (10th)

2.78 (10th) Shots: 28 (18th)

28 (18th) Shots Allowed: 29.6 (27th)

29.6 (27th) Power Play %: 19.47 (21st)

19.47 (21st) Penalty Kill %: 70.91 (30th)

Wild’s Upcoming Schedule

January 18 at Predators: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

January 20 at Avalanche: 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+

3:00 PM ET on ESPN+ (Watch on Fubo) January 23 vs. Utah Hockey Club: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 25 vs. Flames: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 26 at Blackhawks: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 29 at Maple Leafs: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ January 30 at Canadiens: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 1 at Senators: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 4 at Bruins: 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+

7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 6 vs. Hurricanes: 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+

7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ February 8 vs. Islanders: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

February 22 at Red Wings: 12:30 PM ET on ABC

12:30 PM ET on ABC (Watch on Fubo) February 25 vs. Red Wings: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 27 at Utah Hockey Club: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

9:00 PM ET on ESPN+ February 28 at Avalanche: 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 2 vs. Bruins: 3:30 PM ET on TNT

3:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) March 4 at Kraken: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ March 7 at Canucks: 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+

March 9 vs. Penguins: 3:30 PM ET on TNT

3:30 PM ET on TNT (Watch on Max) March 11 vs. Avalanche: 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+

