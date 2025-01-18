Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild on January 18
Published 5:39 am Saturday, January 18, 2025
Filip Forsberg and Kirill Kaprizov are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators meet the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 18 at 8:00 PM ET.
Predators vs. Wild Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-139)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|44
|13
|25
|38
|Jonathan Marchessault
|44
|14
|19
|33
|Roman Josi
|40
|8
|22
|30
|Steven Stamkos
|44
|15
|14
|29
|Ryan O’Reilly
|41
|13
|13
|26
|Wild Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Kirill Kaprizov
|34
|23
|27
|50
|Marco Rossi
|45
|17
|22
|39
|Matthew Boldy
|45
|17
|22
|39
|Mats Zuccarello
|32
|11
|21
|32
|Brock Faber
|41
|5
|15
|20
Predators vs. Wild Stat Comparison
- The Predators’ 2.4 average goals per game add up to 108 total, which makes them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Nashville is ranked 17th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 137 (3.1 per game).
- The Predators’ 19.84% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 19th in the NHL.
- The Wild have scored 133 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 16th in the league.
- Minnesota’s 125 total goals allowed (2.8 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.
- The Wild have a 19.47% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 21 percentage.
