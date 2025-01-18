Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Minnesota Wild on January 18 Published 5:39 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

Filip Forsberg and Kirill Kaprizov are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators meet the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, January 18 at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Wild Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 44 13 25 38 Jonathan Marchessault 44 14 19 33 Roman Josi 40 8 22 30 Steven Stamkos 44 15 14 29 Ryan O’Reilly 41 13 13 26 Wild Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Kirill Kaprizov 34 23 27 50 Marco Rossi 45 17 22 39 Matthew Boldy 45 17 22 39 Mats Zuccarello 32 11 21 32 Brock Faber 41 5 15 20

Predators vs. Wild Stat Comparison

The Predators’ 2.4 average goals per game add up to 108 total, which makes them the 32nd-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Nashville is ranked 17th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 137 (3.1 per game).

The Predators’ 19.84% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 19th in the NHL.

The Wild have scored 133 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 16th in the league.

Minnesota’s 125 total goals allowed (2.8 per game) are the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

The Wild have a 19.47% power-play conversion rate, the league’s No. 21 percentage.

