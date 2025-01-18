Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – January 18 Published 6:16 am Saturday, January 18, 2025

The Boston Celtics (29-12) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (21-19) as heavy, 10.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Celtics 121 – Hawks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10.5)

Celtics (- 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-11.8)

Celtics (-11.8) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.1

The Hawks’ .425 ATS win percentage (17-23-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Celtics’ .415 mark (17-24-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 41.7% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (33.3%).

Atlanta and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 65% of the time this season (26 out of 40). That’s more often than Boston and its opponents have (18 out of 41).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 29-10, while the Hawks are 13-12 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been led by their offense, as they rank fourth-best in the NBA by putting up 117.6 points per game. They rank sixth in the league in points allowed (108.4 per contest).

Boston is pulling down 45 rebounds per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 44.3 rebounds per contest (17th-ranked).

So far this season, the Celtics rank 17th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.3 per game.

Boston ranks second-best in the NBA by averaging only 11.5 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranks 24th in the league (12.7 per contest).

The Celtics sport a 36.4% three-point percentage this year (15th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really shined by making 17.8 threes per contest (best).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are sixth in the NBA offensively (117.2 points scored per game) and third-worst defensively (119.1 points allowed).

Atlanta is sixth in the league in rebounds per game (45.5) and 19th in rebounds conceded (44.6).

The Hawks are second-best in the league in assists (29.7 per game) in 2024-25.

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 21st in the league in turnovers committed (15 per game) and third-best in turnovers forced (16.1).

With 13.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.4% from downtown, the Hawks are 17th and 19th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

